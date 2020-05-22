|
Michael Leslie McPherson
Mesa - Michael Leslie McPherson … 4/25/2020
Aka Dad, Mike, Michael, Sweetie, Angus, Draagn, Grandpa Draagn, 8 ounce
Died of the results of a solo motorcycle accident while out riding through the hills near Mesa, Arizona
Born February 18th 1947 to Robert Leslie McPherson and Doris Helen Daellenbach
The younger brother of John Kern McPherson (d.2002)
Father to Gavin Michael (Kathy) McPherson and Jaim Leslie(Nathan) McPherson-Birkeland
Grandfather to Ella Carolyn Birkeland and Sigrid Doris Birkeland as well as Cole Angus McPherson and Connor James McPherson
Brother-in-law to Charlene, Uncle to Heather, Toby and Kern
Husband to Tomasa
Mike was born in Great Falls Montana where he grew up and attended Great Falls High School. While in high school he grew attached to a lifelong group of friends who called themselves the MAG 7. After Graduation in 1965 he traveled to Northfield, Minnesota where he attended St. Olaf College. He was married to Carolyn Krapf in 1968. After graduating St. Olaf in 1969 he entered the Marines J.A.G. program. This program allowed Mike to attend college before serving his country. Together he and Carolyn moved to San Diego where Mike would attend the U.C. San Diego Law School. After the birth of their first child, Gavin, Mike transferred to the University of Montana where he completed his law degree and passed the Montana Bar Exam. After graduation in 1972, the family moved to Cherry Point N.C. where Mike served 4 years as a Marine achieving the rank of Captain. In 1974 Jaim was born. By 1978 Mike and Carolyn were ready to move back to Montana.
The family returned to Great Falls to settle down. Michael would begin his law career which would span more than 48 years. For over 10 years he served as the VP and general counsel of the Great Falls Deaconess Hospital. Mike was married to Carolyn until 1996. He remarried again in 1999 to Diane (Seitz) Nelson. They were married until 2011. In 2013 he married Tomasa. Together with Ghost, he and Tomasa traveled between Great Falls and Mesa Az., where they owned a home.
Mike spent 10 years in the Marine Corp Reserves. In 1989 he received his MBA from the University of Montana. In 1993 he began teaching MBA classes. He taught those classes for more than 15 years.
Mike was an avid motorcycle rider, owning several Harley Davidson motorcycles. For many years it was tradition for Mike to ride to South Dakota, making the annual motorcycle pilgrimage to Sturgis. He loved to get out on the road with his crew "The Committee". They even had their own "colors" they would represent when out on a ride.
Angus was the owner of Legends Entertainment, running the poker room at The Sting Bar in Great Falls. Poker was a passion of his, which allowed him to create a business around one of his hobbies during his retirement years. He enjoyed the time spent with all the players who became his friends over the hours spent at the poker table.
Michael was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, eventually serving as an Elder and President of the congregation. Mike was an active member of Great Falls, and over the years held positions on the 8th Judicial District Youth Guidance Home, the Great Falls School Board, and the Great Falls Optimist Club, serving as President in 1987.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, to honor Mike's love of animals. Mike left behind Ghost, his Weimaraner of 13 years, who still waits faithfully by the door for his return.
Summer Service celebration of life and graveside service being planned for this summer.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020