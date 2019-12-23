Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Michael P. Huston

Michael P. Huston

Great Falls - Michael Paul Huston passed away surrounded by his family December 22, 2019. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 AM at Croxford Funeral Home.

Mike was born April 15, 1950 to Robert and Hazel Huston, some say, with a hammer in his hand and a fishing pole in the other. Mike grew up spending his childhood at a cabin at Holter Lake that he and his brothers helped build. He honorably served our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps., was president of Riverside Little League Baseball, and an avid member of Walleyes Unlimited. Mike loved fishing, Great Falls Chargers legion baseball, fishing, the Seattle Seahawks, hunting, fishing, Nascar, fishing, and above all, his grandchildren. A carpenter for 33 years, he will be forever known as a master craftsman. Mike was a proud member of the local Carpenters and Engineers Unions. After retirement, Mike spent most of his days with good friends fishing at Holter Lake. Mike would deliver his bounty of fish to his countless friends in Great Falls. He loved to entertain his family with his singing, dancing, and his wonderful sense of humor.

He leaves behind a wife, Brenda of Great Falls; mother, Hazel of Great Falls; son, Chad of Great Falls; daughter, Crystal (Craig) of Henderson, NV; brothers, John (Helen) of Wichita, KS, and David (Marsha) of Great Falls; four grandchildren, Logan, Hadley, Ace, and Austyn.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and brother Russell.

Memorial donations can be made in Mike's name to, Walleyes Unlimited, PO box 937, Great Falls, MT 59403. As Mike used to say, "A bad day of fishing beats a good day at work."

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
