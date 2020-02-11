|
Michael Ray Guerechit
Great Falls - Michael Ray Guerechit, 67, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, February 15 from 1-3pm at the Holiday Inn.
Michael was born on June 14, 1952 in Miles City, MT to parents Joseph Martin Guerechit and Lavawn Mary Carter Guerechit. After graduating from Custer County High School in 1974 and while competing in a Plymouth Troubleshooting Contest in which he went to Nationals. Michael attended Northern MT College where he earned an Associates Degree in Automotive Technology. During his time there, he was on the Alumni as an NMC Wrestler. Northern MT College is also where he met Terri Sanders whom he married but later divorced. Following College, Michael worked as an Owner/Manager for the Bicycle Depot in Havre from 1981-1984. From there he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Lutheran Home with the Good Shepard from 1985-1988.
After leaving the Lutheran Home, Michael went to work at Northern MT Hospital as a Maintenance Technician and is where he met and married India Bolten. They too later divorced. Just prior leaving Northern MT hospital in 2002, after 14 years of service, Michael met Maureen McAdams at the Vets Club in Havre. Following the move to Great Falls to work for Benefis Healthcare as a Maintenance Technician, Michael and Maureen were married on May 24, 2002. Michael continued to work at Benefis until his retirement in 2018. He and Maureen shared 17 years together, until his untimely passing.
During his life, Michael enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He loved skiing in the winter, boating in the summer, and camping throughout. He loved the outdoors and the time spent enjoying it with his family and friends. He also enjoyed shopping for and collecting antiques. He always had numerous projects going; from remodeling or tweaking on something to make it work better. He was often dubbed "MacGyver" having many talents and skills.
Michael was preceded in passing by his parents, Martin and Mary Guerechit; and by his grandparents, James & Magdaline Carter and Joseph & Junita Guerechit.
He is survived in passing by his loving wife Maureen Guerechit of Great Falls; sons, Ben (Lindy) Guerechit, Jon (Darby) Guerechit, and stepson, Kyle Boles; stepdaughter, Chelsea (Joey) Sullivan; sisters, Anita Guerechit, Theresa(Phillip) Parks, Mary (Tom) Ulrich, Patty (Scott) Farley; brothers, Ron (Bobbie) Guerechit, Larry (Joy) Guerechit, Clifford (Trish) Guerechit; and by six grandchildren.
Michael was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020