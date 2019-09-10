|
Michael Roy "Papa" Ryan
Great Falls - Michael Roy "Papa" Ryan, 64, of Great Falls, MT passed away September 5, 2019. He was born to Dewain and Lauretta Mae Ryan (Reynolds) on February 9, 1955. He grew up on Reynolds Ranch in the Highwood Mountains and graduated from Highwood High School in 1974. He married Judy Lynn Wilhelm of Swan Valley on February 14, 1980. He was an avid outdoorsman and member of Walleyes Unlimited where he took great joy in teaching the next generation his love of fishing. And now he has gone on to be with the original Fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Don Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jesse (Erin) and Ian (Summer); nine grandchildren, Lee, Caylee, Kylie, Maryn, Aubree, Jacob, William, Faith and Reese Ryan; siblings Dawn Marie Stahl, Kathleen Ryan, Sarah Johnson, Wayne Ryan and Bill Ryan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at the Highwood Community Hall at 2 pm, located on Main St in Highwood, MT.
Schnider Family Funeral Home will be handling cremation services, (406) 727-1368.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Kids Fishing School, "Hooked On Fishing Not On Drugs," care of North Middle School, 2601 8th St NE, Great Falls, MT, 59404.
