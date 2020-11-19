Michael "Mike" Shane O'Neill
Black Eagle - On Friday, November 13, 2020, Mike O'Neill, 66, of Black Eagle, MT, passed away due to Covid-19 infection complications and after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease.
A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (201 44th St S, Great Falls). A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, also at Holy Spirit.
He is survived by his family: wife, Laura Tramelli O'Neill; daughter, Tiffany (Jamie) O'Neill-Sivertsen; son, Casey (Rachel) O'Neill; and grandchildren Addison and Tate O'Neill. For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.