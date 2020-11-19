1/1
Michael Shane "Mike" O'Neill
Michael "Mike" Shane O'Neill

Black Eagle - On Friday, November 13, 2020, Mike O'Neill, 66, of Black Eagle, MT, passed away due to Covid-19 infection complications and after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease.

A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (201 44th St S, Great Falls). A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, also at Holy Spirit.

He is survived by his family: wife, Laura Tramelli O'Neill; daughter, Tiffany (Jamie) O'Neill-Sivertsen; son, Casey (Rachel) O'Neill; and grandchildren Addison and Tate O'Neill. For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
