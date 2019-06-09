|
|
Michele Mae Busch Miller
Great Falls - Michele "Shelly" Mae Busch Miller, 65, of Great Falls Montana passed into the arms of Jesus at Peace Hospice on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Shelly was born to Michael and Gertrude Mavis Olson Busch on May 21, 1954, in Williston, ND. After finishing her high school education, Shelly worked as a waitress until she was left paraplegic after a tragic incident at age 21. For much of her life she was a home-maker and she loved spending time sewing beautiful quilts and gifts for her family and friends.
Shelly loved to decorate and design wreaths. She loved attending rodeos with her husband, Dan Miller, whom she married on December 23, 1979, in Wolf Point, MT. They later moved to Havre, MT. Dan passed away on July 18, 1992. Shelly was never blessed with any children of her own, but loved and cared for many, especially her nieces and nephews. Shelly always wanted to be the prettiest and favorite aunt to them all. Shelly was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Havre whom Dan lovingly referred to as the "Beta B*tches." She was a rare spirit, loved by many, and referred to as "The Cattle Queen." She had a heart as big as Montana and a fighting spirit to match, helping her to overcome her many challenges, which she displayed as she fought her final fight for life at Peace Hospice. Shelly will forever be in our hearts, but we rejoice that she is once again running and dancing with family and Jesus.
Shelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phillip and Elizabeth Busch and Martin and Minnie Olson; parents; sister, Cheri Baker; brothers-in-law, Bob Baker, Keith Hartwig, Ed Klempel, and Kenny Papineau; mother-in-law, Louisa Miller; dear friend, caretaker, and companion, Bud Robbins; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins; and special fur-babies, Arby Little Soldier, Dom, and Stetson. Shelly is survived by her sisters, Kathryn Papineau, Mary (Ron) Johnson, and Kitty (Dave) Cole; brothers, Michael (Leslie) Busch and Joseph (April) Busch; aunt, Linda Busch; many nieces and nephews; dear friends Kelsy and Keith Cofield, special angels, who cared for Shelly; life-long friends, Jan, Virginia, and Karen; and her precious fur baby, Stella.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery, and reception to follow at Life Church in Williston, ND. Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019