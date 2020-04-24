Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheline Aron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheline A. Aron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheline A. Aron Obituary
Micheline A. Aron

Great Falls - Micheline Anne Aron, 90, passed away peacefully, with her children by her side on April 18, 2020.

Micheline was born on July 26, 1929, in Nantes, France to Denise Emelie and Louis Clair Maumet. From all accounts she was a precocious child and a protective older sister to her brother, Jean Louis. As a young woman, she worked at a friend's cafe where she met her future husband, Charles, in Evreux, France where he was stationed. They lived in France and Italy before the Air Force brought them back to the United States. They arrived in Great Falls, Montana on a particularly wintery November day in 1960, such a stark contrast from everything Micheline had known.

In addition to raising four children, Micheline worked at the dining hall at Malmstrom Air Force Base from 1966-69, and at the downtown branch of the United States Post Office from 1969 until she retired in 1993. In retirement, she was able to pursue many hobbies and interests including the Great Falls French Club, the Garden Club, attending Great Falls Symphony performances, and being a French tutor. Micheline was an avid reader of a variety of genres, both in French and English, and always looked forward to her regular telephone visits with her brother in France. She enjoyed gardening and flowers of all types, with a particular love for Sweet Peas and African Violets. Micheline always had a beautiful yard and had a green thumb when it came to her summer planters. She continued to work out in her yard until her last day at home. Above all, her true love and greatest joy was being a grandma, and great-grandma.

Micheline was loved, and will be missed by her children, Alain (Michelle) of Tacoma, WA, Katherine Rose of Puyallup, WA, Charles (Susie) Aron and Nancy (Jim) Waldenberg, both of Great Falls MT; brother, Jean Louis Maumet; nephews, Philippe and Joel and their children, all of Brive, France; cousins, Denise and Annie of France; eight grandchildren, Pamela Lacipierre, Nathalie Steele, Chantelle McCann, Jena Cates, Logan Waldenberg, Andrew Aron, Chloe Waldenberg, and Sophie Aron; and three great-grandchildren, Michel Steele, Bria Yank, and the newest addition, baby Oliver McCann born on March 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles W. Aron, Sr.

There will be a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana on July 25, 2020, at noon. A celebration of Micheline's life will take place on her birthday, July 26, 2020 at noon at Ryan Dam, one of her favorite places, for anyone who would like to attend.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -