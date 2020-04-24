|
Micheline A. Aron
Great Falls - Micheline Anne Aron, 90, passed away peacefully, with her children by her side on April 18, 2020.
Micheline was born on July 26, 1929, in Nantes, France to Denise Emelie and Louis Clair Maumet. From all accounts she was a precocious child and a protective older sister to her brother, Jean Louis. As a young woman, she worked at a friend's cafe where she met her future husband, Charles, in Evreux, France where he was stationed. They lived in France and Italy before the Air Force brought them back to the United States. They arrived in Great Falls, Montana on a particularly wintery November day in 1960, such a stark contrast from everything Micheline had known.
In addition to raising four children, Micheline worked at the dining hall at Malmstrom Air Force Base from 1966-69, and at the downtown branch of the United States Post Office from 1969 until she retired in 1993. In retirement, she was able to pursue many hobbies and interests including the Great Falls French Club, the Garden Club, attending Great Falls Symphony performances, and being a French tutor. Micheline was an avid reader of a variety of genres, both in French and English, and always looked forward to her regular telephone visits with her brother in France. She enjoyed gardening and flowers of all types, with a particular love for Sweet Peas and African Violets. Micheline always had a beautiful yard and had a green thumb when it came to her summer planters. She continued to work out in her yard until her last day at home. Above all, her true love and greatest joy was being a grandma, and great-grandma.
Micheline was loved, and will be missed by her children, Alain (Michelle) of Tacoma, WA, Katherine Rose of Puyallup, WA, Charles (Susie) Aron and Nancy (Jim) Waldenberg, both of Great Falls MT; brother, Jean Louis Maumet; nephews, Philippe and Joel and their children, all of Brive, France; cousins, Denise and Annie of France; eight grandchildren, Pamela Lacipierre, Nathalie Steele, Chantelle McCann, Jena Cates, Logan Waldenberg, Andrew Aron, Chloe Waldenberg, and Sophie Aron; and three great-grandchildren, Michel Steele, Bria Yank, and the newest addition, baby Oliver McCann born on March 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles W. Aron, Sr.
There will be a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana on July 25, 2020, at noon. A celebration of Micheline's life will take place on her birthday, July 26, 2020 at noon at Ryan Dam, one of her favorite places, for anyone who would like to attend.
