Michelle "Micki" Dugan
Elliston - Michelle "Micki" Dugan, 53, of Elliston, MT, passed away October 31, 2019 in her home.
Micki was born December 28, 1965 in Great Falls, Montana. She lived to make the world a better place. She dedicated her life to saving animals and taking care of her family. She was happiest surrounded by her animals and her grandchildren.
Micki was a collector of many things, seashells and anything fish themed was her favorite. In her time here she had various achievements such as graduating college in radio communications, becoming FEMA certified and she was an ordained minister.
Micki is preceded in death by her grandmother Bernice, mother Jael, father Robert Murray, and father Mike "Silver" Pelka.
She is survived by her husband Brian Dugan, three daughters; Ocean Pulver, Tayler Wellenstein and Tiffany Murray, eight grandchildren; MacKaela, Jayden, Teagan, Sylas, Barrett, Remington, Zach and Ashur. She is also survived by her three siblings; Teri Brawley, Robbie Murray, and Chuck Chestnut, her nieces and nephews; Victoria, Alexandria, Joseph, Matthew, Shawn, Levi, Sierra, Shyla, and Chace.
Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home in Anaconda. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral and Cremation Service is entrusted with Micki's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
