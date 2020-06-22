Michelle Highwood
Great Falls - Michelle Highwood, 53, of Great Falls, passed away on June 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Eagles Lodge.
She was born January 14, 1967, at Unity Hospital in Fridley, Minnesota, to parents Richard and Jacqueline Marie Montague. Michelle grew up In Blaine, Minnesota, until age 11, when they moved to Billings, Montana in 1978. While in Minnesota, she was crowned the Blaine junior princess at age 5. She was in Girl Scouts and took dance classes for many of those years and loved anything to do with music.
She attended Bench Elementary, Castle Rock Junior High, and Senior High in Billings. She got her GED in Sheridan, Wyoming and her college degree at Sheridan Community College, while working at Renew in Sheridan. She then moved back to Billings and worked for Residential Support Services, various group homes, until moving to Great Falls. She loved taking care of people, especially children.
She met Stephen Highwood in Great Falls on August 29, 1989, and they were married in Billings on August 25, 1990. This would have been their 30th wedding anniversary in August.
Their daughter, Shandi Cloei-Marie was born in 1994, and daughter, Brianna Lynn-Marie was born in 2008. The middle name Marie was a tradition in the family.
Michelle worked for Quality Life Concepts, Easter Seals and Vocational rehab for the blind in Great Falls, which she loved. She and Stephen ran Peace of Mind Daycare in their home for many years and then went on to do foster care for many years after that. She had a special love for all children. Michelle was a member of the Eagles for over 25 years and also was the treasurer for the MTCCA for many years.
Michelle's favorite movie was The Sound of Music and a few of her favorite things were tigers, her poodle, Lovey, watching many types of dance, and she always enjoyed vacations to her family's cabin in Minnesota where she went boating on the lake. She also enjoyed video games, and most modern music like Prince, Pink Floyd, Eminem, but especially her "2nd husband," Justin Timberlake.
Her first grandson, August, was born in 2014, and he was the light of her life. Michelle passed peacefully with her family around her. She is survived by husband, Stephen; parents, Dick and Jackie; brother, Rich; daughters, Shandi Cloei-Marie (Eric) and Brianna Lynn-Marie; grandsons, August and Alex; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and her dearest friends, Margie and Graeme Green, Roxanne Roller, and Sheila Dean. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Fritz and Mary Hawkins and Ed and Dorothy Montague; and mothers- in-law, Ruth and Andy Andersen.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Great Falls - Michelle Highwood, 53, of Great Falls, passed away on June 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Eagles Lodge.
She was born January 14, 1967, at Unity Hospital in Fridley, Minnesota, to parents Richard and Jacqueline Marie Montague. Michelle grew up In Blaine, Minnesota, until age 11, when they moved to Billings, Montana in 1978. While in Minnesota, she was crowned the Blaine junior princess at age 5. She was in Girl Scouts and took dance classes for many of those years and loved anything to do with music.
She attended Bench Elementary, Castle Rock Junior High, and Senior High in Billings. She got her GED in Sheridan, Wyoming and her college degree at Sheridan Community College, while working at Renew in Sheridan. She then moved back to Billings and worked for Residential Support Services, various group homes, until moving to Great Falls. She loved taking care of people, especially children.
She met Stephen Highwood in Great Falls on August 29, 1989, and they were married in Billings on August 25, 1990. This would have been their 30th wedding anniversary in August.
Their daughter, Shandi Cloei-Marie was born in 1994, and daughter, Brianna Lynn-Marie was born in 2008. The middle name Marie was a tradition in the family.
Michelle worked for Quality Life Concepts, Easter Seals and Vocational rehab for the blind in Great Falls, which she loved. She and Stephen ran Peace of Mind Daycare in their home for many years and then went on to do foster care for many years after that. She had a special love for all children. Michelle was a member of the Eagles for over 25 years and also was the treasurer for the MTCCA for many years.
Michelle's favorite movie was The Sound of Music and a few of her favorite things were tigers, her poodle, Lovey, watching many types of dance, and she always enjoyed vacations to her family's cabin in Minnesota where she went boating on the lake. She also enjoyed video games, and most modern music like Prince, Pink Floyd, Eminem, but especially her "2nd husband," Justin Timberlake.
Her first grandson, August, was born in 2014, and he was the light of her life. Michelle passed peacefully with her family around her. She is survived by husband, Stephen; parents, Dick and Jackie; brother, Rich; daughters, Shandi Cloei-Marie (Eric) and Brianna Lynn-Marie; grandsons, August and Alex; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and her dearest friends, Margie and Graeme Green, Roxanne Roller, and Sheila Dean. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Fritz and Mary Hawkins and Ed and Dorothy Montague; and mothers- in-law, Ruth and Andy Andersen.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.