Services
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT 59101
(406) 245-6427
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
925 S. 27th Street
Billings, MT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountview Cemetery
1704 Central Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
DanWalt Gardens
720 Washington Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Eyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre


1909 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre Obituary
Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre

Roundup - Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre passed away on July 21, 2019 at age 109, at the home of her daughter, Donna and Jack Marmon, in Roundup, MT. She was born on December 13, 1909 in Ulen, Minnesota to Martin and Carolina (Vehle) Peterson.

Visitation will be from 4-6 Friday evening at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00pm, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. A Celebration of Millie's Life Reception will be held immediately following the graveside service at the DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington Street.

In lieu of flowers memorials in honor of Millie can be sent to Musselshell County Council on Aging, PO Box 556, Roundup, MT 59072, Yellowstone County Christian Homeschool Athletic League, PO Box 20474, Billings, MT 59104 or a . A complete obituary is posted on the Smith Funeral Home online guest book at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now