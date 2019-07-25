|
|
Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre
Roundup - Mildred Clarice (Peterson) Eyre passed away on July 21, 2019 at age 109, at the home of her daughter, Donna and Jack Marmon, in Roundup, MT. She was born on December 13, 1909 in Ulen, Minnesota to Martin and Carolina (Vehle) Peterson.
Visitation will be from 4-6 Friday evening at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00pm, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. A Celebration of Millie's Life Reception will be held immediately following the graveside service at the DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington Street.
In lieu of flowers memorials in honor of Millie can be sent to Musselshell County Council on Aging, PO Box 556, Roundup, MT 59072, Yellowstone County Christian Homeschool Athletic League, PO Box 20474, Billings, MT 59104 or a . A complete obituary is posted on the Smith Funeral Home online guest book at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 25, 2019