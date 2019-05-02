|
Minnie Simko
Havre - Minnie Ann Simko, 90, passed away due to natural causes at the Northern Montana Care Center on Monday, April 29, 2019. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church with Father Daniel Wathen officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Minnie's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her name to the North Central Senior Center, the Hi-Line Sletten Cancer Institute, or a . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Minnie's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Minnie was born on December 7, 1928, in Havre, to Victor and Hazel (Hunter) Nelson. She was raised north of Havre. On January 3, 1946, she married George Simko, and together they raised their six children. In 1981, she and George retired, selling the farm north of Havre, and moved into town. Minnie was a past 4-H leader, and she enjoyed working in the yard, upholstering furniture, canning, gardening, sewing, making wedding cakes, making ice cream, and all her farm animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband George in 1994, grandson Dustin DeBolt; parents Victor and Hazel Nelson; sister Dorothy Woronik; and brothers Roy, Robert, Frank, Melvin, and John Nelson.
She is survived by her six children, Mary Grossman of Chandler, AZ, Becky DeBolt of Great Falls, George Simko of Des Moines, IA, Susie (Dean) Lotton of Havre, Cathy (David) Lambrecht of Pinedale, WY, and Patty (Kevin Adelblue) Simko of Sidney; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019