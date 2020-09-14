Mitchell Ray McInnis



Great Falls - Mitchell Ray McInnis, child of Great Falls and Montana, journeyed and journaled across his 47 years of this life but lost a tragic struggle with health issues after months of isolated hospitalization on May 5, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He did not know of the passing of his mother back in Montana, Verna McInnis, during his own hospitalization, but he is now reunited with her and his father, Ron McInnis (d. 1985), in Great Falls, Montana and the Big Sky above.



Mitch was born September 14, 1972. He was a precocious, gregarious child, beloved by his parents, who enjoyed fishing with his dad and collecting law enforcement patches among many interests. He was a standout student at Charles M. Russell High School, serving as a class president, homecoming king, valedictorian, Boys State and Boys Nation delegate, and graduated in 1991. He took his boisterous energy, lively mind, and infectious laughter and friendship to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he majored in philosophy and made lifelong friends with whom he was a regular (and sometimes exuberant) correspondent. He was an editor and regular columnist for the school newspaper, a prestigious student lecturer, and favorite student of several popular professors. He graduated in 1995, and his journeys beyond Montana and Minnesota began in earnest, where he made friends from all walks and stations of life, which he celebrated routinely in his conversations and writing.



He spent several years in New York City, studying briefly in a graduate program at New York University, writing, and working. He was living there on September 11, 2001, an event that affected him deeply and looms in the background of many of his writings along with the death of his father. In 2004, Mitch published a book of poetry entitled The Missing Shade of Blue. It included "Charlie's Light," dedicated to his parents, about the last moments between Verna and Ron before his passing. It begins:



Spring came early to Montana



that year, gracing everything



with the salmon-pink light



that only Montanans know and



only Charlie Russell could translate.



After New York City, Mitch lived in Portland (OR), Bozeman, Wilmington (NC), Las Vegas, and eventually Las Cruces, always writing and at times teaching and studying. He completed a Master of Fine Arts in Poetry at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington in 2014, and later began graduate studies in Rhetoric at the University of New Mexico, Las Cruces. At his untimely hospitalization and death, he was finalizing the manuscript on a second book of poetry.



Mitch is survived by his close friends Anna Strankman and Eric Wolff, who were able to speak some words to him before his passing; his sister Jackie Gray and nieces Brittan Benton and Brianna Gray (Texas); and his loving cousin Janet Williams (Spokane, WA). He will be laid to rest with his parents at Highland Cemetery in a private burial in Great Falls at 4:00 p.m. on September 19, where the salmon-pink light that only Montanans know may grace Mitch and his parents together.









