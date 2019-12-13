|
Monica Ann Sowa
Great Falls - Monica Sowa went to meet her family in heaven on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Monica was born on April 4 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Arthur and Lucille Sowa. She attended Great Falls schools, graduating from CMR in 1959. She worked at Woolworth's as a waitress and then Monica worked at the Eagles Lodge as a bartender. She always knew what a patron would want for a beverage and had it ready as soon as they took their seat.
Monica was a member of the Great Falls Eagles Auxiliary #14 for 39 years. She was a member of the Eagles Clown Club, Dancing Clowns, Under 39 Club, and also Hands Across The Border Club where Monica held office as director. She was Auxiliary Past President and State Past President. Monica was a spokesperson for the Eagles International Diabetes Fund. Monica received many awards in ritual and received the National Alta B. Smith Award. She is on the Great Falls Auxiliary #14 Hall of Fame Wall.
Monica spent most of her living years at the Eagles Lodge as a child and when Monica became old enough, she joined and became a very valuable and loved member of the Eagles Auxiliary.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents; sister; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Monica is survived by her aunt; cousins; and many friends.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
