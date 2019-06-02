|
Monte Richard "Bud" Berg
Great Falls - Born January 5, 1936 to Carl Berg and Dorothy Wilson. Monte passed on May 17, 2019. He married Julie Peck on November 29, 1955 and they had 4 children. Monte retired from the Cascade County Road Dept to bar tend in Great Falls and bars south of Great Falls. He is survived by his wife Julie Berg; sons, Monte Berg JR and Darin Berg; daughter, Debbie Berg Day; 7 grandkids and 7 great-grandkids.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 22nd at 4PM at the Highwood Club House, 3800 8th Ave North. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019