Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Morrine Cotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morrine Rose Cotton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morrine Rose Cotton Obituary
Morrine Rose Cotton

Great Falls - Morrine Rose Cotton, 84, of Great Falls, passed away February 16, 2020, of an extended illness.

She was born on April 15, 1935, to Morris and Rose Franklin, raised in Choteau, and graduated in 1953. After her marriage to Jack Cotton, she and Jack settled in Great Falls.

Morrine was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Edna; sons, Michael and Gerald; and grandson, Michael Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughters, Rosemary and Joni; brother, Gary; sister, Robin; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

There will be a rosary and vigil on Thursday, February 20, 2010, at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. On Friday, February 21, 2020, there will be a funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morrine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -