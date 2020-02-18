|
Morrine Rose Cotton
Great Falls - Morrine Rose Cotton, 84, of Great Falls, passed away February 16, 2020, of an extended illness.
She was born on April 15, 1935, to Morris and Rose Franklin, raised in Choteau, and graduated in 1953. After her marriage to Jack Cotton, she and Jack settled in Great Falls.
Morrine was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Edna; sons, Michael and Gerald; and grandson, Michael Patrick.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughters, Rosemary and Joni; brother, Gary; sister, Robin; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
There will be a rosary and vigil on Thursday, February 20, 2010, at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. On Friday, February 21, 2020, there will be a funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020