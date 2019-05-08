|
|
MSgt Thomas Kelly Matye
Great Falls - MSgt Thomas Kelly Matye, age 69, of Great Falls passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 of natural causes at Great Falls Peace Hospice. A funeral service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Friday May 10th at 3PM for family, friends, and those he served with. A celebration of life will be held at the Great Falls VFW 4123 10th Ave S Great Falls, starting at 4PM for anyone who would like to attend.
Tom was born Dec. 28, 1949 to Harold & Opal (Thorson) Matye, in Great Falls, MT, growing up in Hughesville, MT. Tom attended Belt High School where he enjoyed playing football, graduating in 1968. He loved the outdoors and spent many years coaching basketball and softball. On Dec. 30, 1970 Tom married Janice Champagne of Great Falls. Together they raised Eric and Shelby Matye.
Tom loved his country. This was evident in his 36-year military career serving with the US Air Force and the Montana Air National Guard. Tom experienced a great amount of what the world had to offer with assignments in many different countries but always returned to his home in Montana.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ed Matye.
Tom is survived by Wife Janice Matye, Daughter Shelby (Austin) Gates, Son Eric (Theresa) Matye, Grandchildren Jason & Wyatt Gates, Alice Matye, Nephew Rick (Sheila) Matye {Kayle, Cade, and Chas} and Sister-In-Law Grace Matye.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 8, 2019