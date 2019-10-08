|
|
Muriel Jaha
Great Falls - Muriel Jaha was born on April 11, 1938, in Chinook to Lloyd "Slim" and Nellie Jorns, and passed away October 4, 2019, in Great Falls.
She grew up in Chinook and graduated from Chinook High School in 1956. Muriel married Hassen Jaha February 23, 1957. They were blessed with four children: Sandy, Sam, Jim, and Susan.
Muriel enjoyed bowling, puzzles and card games with her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hassen; daughter, Sandy; granddaughter, Andrea; and great-grandson, Kaden.
Muriel is survived by her sons, Sam and Jim, both of Chinook; daughter, Susan (Lane) of Colorado; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn of Tennessee; and brother, Clark of Nevada.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019