Muriel Rossberg
Great Falls - Our mom, Muriel Rossberg, was born on October 22,1925, to Eileen and George Verrill. She lived a colorful life as a young child, residing in Edmonton Canada before moving to Great Falls, Montana when she was 10. She was always busy and involved with life and returned to complete her education, acquiring her high school GED in 2001, at the age of 76.
In her younger years, Muriel took a job as a mail girl at the Anaconda Copper Company in Great Falls, Montana where she met my father, Robert. She was always a woman of activity, staying busy with her many friends, social endeavors, and her family. As feisty as she was, Muriel's "Father Time" finally caught up to her on August 19, 2020.
She remained a part of so many people's lives while continuing to drive until February of 2020 and at the same time, giving up a long and successful career selling Avon
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Rossberg; her oldest son, Steven Rossberg; and many of her favorite animals!
She leaves behind her sons, Richard Rossberg and Keith Rossberg, and their children, Douglas Rossberg, Zach Rossberg, RJ Rossberg, Payton Clawson, and Kelly Rossberg; four great-grandsons, Knox Rossberg, Brody Rossberg, Grayson Clawson, and Avery Clawson, all of whom she enjoyed being a great grandmother to, all of whom she loved very much. She was always very proud of them all. She also leaves four daughters-in-law, Debbie Rossberg, Valerie Behrle, Lori Rossberg, and Debbie Weaver, whom she thought of as her very own and loved each with all her heart. She also had grandson-in law, Bridger Clawson; and granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Rossberg whom she also loved with all her heart. Mom left countless friends and family behind because she was adored and loved by everyone that met her.
She was a "Super Mom" for her three boys and although we grew up with little money, we certainly did not miss out on the excitement of life with an amazing amount of love!
Mom you will be missed and remembered by so many lives you have touched.
We all love you.
A memorial service to be held at The Church of Incarnation, 600 3rd Avenue North in Great Falls, Montana, on September 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at the Manchester Cemetery
We look forward to celebrating Moms life and telling stories about her.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.