Murray Berg
Great Falls - Murray Berg, 67, of Great Falls, passed away on April 5, 2020, with his family at his side.
Murray was born November 19, 1952, in Mitchell, South Dakota and was the son of Clayton and Marian Berg. The family moved to Rapid City, where he graduated from high school. Following his graduation, he became a heavy equipment operator and went to work for the Operator's Union. He obtained many specialty licenses and contributed to the construction of significant projects including the Alaskan Pipeline. While continuing to work with the Operator's Union, he lived in various places before settling in Great Falls. He remained a long time member of the Union.
For many years, Murray worked alongside his brother and father buying and selling cars and also operating a backhoe for The City of Great Falls - Water Division. In the last two decades he followed his passion owning a business and working for himself, Murray Berg LLC (car hauling business) until his passing. His truck was well known across the state as "Same One or #1." "Hey Murray - is that the same truck? Yep, same one!"
On May 21, 1977, he married Cindy Grasseschi at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Black Eagle. Cindy and Murray had three daughters, Kathleen, Kristine and Jayme. Murray took great pride in watching and supporting his daughters and encouraged them all to confidently manifest the lives of their dreams. He especially enjoyed picking out their cars and pickups. He adored his wife and supported and encouraged her and her hard-working family of Borrie's Family Restaurant.
Murray leaves behind his wife, Cindy; three daughters, Kathleen Berg, Kristine (Cyrus) Berg Ali, and Jayme Berg all of Boise, Idaho; three grandchildren, Camille, Marcus, and Maya; a brother, Gary (Joyce) Berg of Great Falls; and a sister, Holly (Percy) Edwards of South Lake, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Murray was big in life, strong, yet humble, with an enormously kind smile. He was a devoted servant of God, loyal son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and husband. He took pride in providing for his family. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. He enjoyed writing, studying various religious writings, energy conservation engineering, and taking trips to Kings Hill to cut and haul firewood. He loved driving semi-trucks, heavy equipment, boats, cars, and motorcycles. He knew the interstates and highways of the US like the back of his hand. He loved the silence, beauty, and liberation of driving out on the open road in Big Sky Country. He drove over a million miles without distraction, just taking in the magic of the starry skies, the sunrises, the sunsets, and the wildlife, and always in close communion with God.
He had a youthful and playful side that became more and more alive as he spent time with his 3 grandchildren who adored him. The laughter amongst them was a gift to behold.
He inspired his family by maintaining his positivity, grace, and passion for his life until the very end. Despite having an aggressive cancer, with a poor prognosis, he never gave up, and he never stopped planning for future work and play.
Thank you for reading, and to those of you, who listened to a story or took in his radiance - we appreciate you.
A family graveside service has occurred and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends and family please join a virtual happy hour/story time zoom meeting 4/8/20 at 5:00 PM by submitting your email address to [email protected] Condolences for the family may be shared on line at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020