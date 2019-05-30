|
|
Myra "Mickey" Kopetski
Great Falls - Myra "Mickey" Lorraine Kopetski, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on May 26, 2019. A Dedicated Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 15th at 4:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Born May 10, 1940 in Great Falls to John and Alta Thiel Kopetski, Mickey graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. She lived in California for several years before returning home to Montana to live with her sister, Claudia.
Mickey liked gardening, weeding, Montana history, staying current on politics, picnicking in the mountains, going to the family cabin and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her siblings, Marcia, Don and Claudia. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Leona Mae and brother, Bill.
Mickey was a very private person who acquiesced in her suffering and remained a stable pillar of support.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 30, 2019