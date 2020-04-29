|
Myrna G. (Bailey) Irwin
Myrna G. (Bailey) Irwin passed away peacefully at her home in Sunriver, OR at the age of 79. She was born March 6, 1941 in Hood River, OR., the daughter of Jim and Billie (Helen Aileen Nielsen) Bailey. At the time, Jim was working on several construction projects on the Columbia river. After World War II the Bailey family bought a wheat farm in the Hobson, MT area where Jim and Billie had grown up. It was there that her two brothers, Bob, and Jim were born.
In 1956 the Baileys moved to Great Falls where she attended Great Falls Central Catholic High School. At "Central" she had a wonderful group of friends that would remain close all her life. Every member of the graduating class of 1959 had a special place in her heart. She was saddened that her health prevented her from attending her 60th high school class reunion this past summer.
Shortly after moving to Great Falls Myrna got a job working at Super Save Food and Drug. It was a new store that was only a few blocks from her home. She liked her work and co-workers. Among those co-workers was her husband to be, Tony Irwin. They met in 1956, and while Tony was enraptured by her beauty, Myrna leaned on him to find the location of the canned peas, and other grocery items that never quite found a place in her memory.
On graduation from high school, Myrna attended Gonzaga College in Spokane. After completion of her Sophomore year she decided to transfer to the College of Great Falls where she graduated in 1962. She taught school in St. Paul, MN for a year, worked for a year in Denver and then returned to Great Falls where she taught first and second grades at St. Gerard's Parrish. It was during that year that Tony returned from duty in the U S Army and saw Myrna walking down Central Avenue. He offered her a ride and nine months later they were married at Saints Peter and Paul Church with many high school and college friends in attendance. Her entire second grade class was also in attendance. Three kids in three years; Jim, Jennifer, and Pete, would put an end to her teaching career and start a new chapter in her life.
Myrna had such amazing and creative talents with sewing as well as the beautiful porcelain dolls she made from scratch and shared with her children and grandchildren. She loved needle point cross stitch and virtually everything crafty. She loved camping and hiking and campfires with her husband and children. Myrna had a deep love for animals throughout her life, starting with her childhood pet sheep, Chester, and her little dog Butch who she called her comforting angel.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers Robert L Bailey and James P Bailey, and her parents Jim and Billie. Myrna is survived by her husband: Tony Irwin and children: Pete Irwin, Jennifer Harvey, and Jim Irwin. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Rebecca and Jessica (Pete and Bonnie), Holly and Quinn (Jennifer and George), Bradley and Melanie (Jim and Jill). She is loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020