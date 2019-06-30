|
Myrna June Green
Great Falls - Myrna June Green, 83, passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2019, with her daughters, Karen and Kim by her side. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family will have a memorial service later this summer.
Myrna was born November 19th, 1935 in Hoquiam, Washington. When Mom was 15, she and her family moved to Malta, Montana. She met Roger Green that summer of 1950, and they were married November 21, 1952. They were never separated until Dad passed away in November 2018. They were together for 66 years.
They lived in Content, MT and their first child, Wayde, was born in April, 1954. They were also blessed with two daughters, Karen in 1955 and Kim in 1958.
The family lived and farmed in South Wagner, Montana from 1958 to 1966. In 1966, they moved to Great Falls, Montana. Myrna worked as a PBX Operator for many years.
After they retired in 1994, Myrna and Roger traveled the United States in their motor home. They saw every state except Alaska. Myrna was always the driver of their 27 foot motor home and Roger was the navigator with the maps.
They were snowbirds living in Arizona for 14 years in the winter and always coming home to Montana in the summers. They traveled to Norway several times to visit relatives. Their travels took them to England, Scotland, Wales, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and Canada.
Roger and Myrna built a cabin south of Lincoln, and that was their piece of heaven for 27 years. Myrna was an excellent cook and always had wonderful meals for our family. She had a green thumb with her house plants. She enjoyed crocheting and made many blankets for us. She took pottery classes with her daughter-in-Law, Terrie. She loved her camera and all the family pictures. She loved the Pacific coast and she and Roger spent many days there enjoying the sand and the sun.
Myrna and Roger shared many passions, including travel, reading, hiking, gardening, especially roses and tomatoes.
Myrna is survived by her daughters, Karen (Michael) Lyon and Kim Green; sisters Nora Salter and Rita Helgeson; brother Luke Kirkaldie; brother-in-law Robert (Roberta) Green; sister-in-law Mildred Boothe; grandson Jeffrey (Christina) Green and their children Josiah, Seth, Isaac, Gideon, Ellianna, and Grace; granddaughter April (Joe) Craig; granddaughter Chani Brooks and her children Robert, Wyatt and Gabe; granddaughter Lacey Hinson and her children Caleb and Tyler; granddaughter Alice (Scot) and son Remy. All together they had five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Quite the legacy, Mom and Dad.
Myrna is also survived by many much loved nieces and nephews and the much loved Craven family.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Roger of 66 years; her son, Wayde Green; daughter-in-law Terrie Craven Green; parents Ovilla and Bruce Kirkaldie; and sister Lea.
The family wishes to thank Amanda Court, Myrna's Peace Hospice nurse, for her loving care of Myrna and the family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 30, 2019