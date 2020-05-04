|
Myrna Rae Reinhart
Great Falls - Private services were held for Myrna (Stafne) Reinhart who passed away May 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Myrna was born on February 8, 1944, to Reynold and Mildred Stafne in Williston, North Dakota. She spent her childhood in Glendive, Montana until the family moved to Great Falls, where Myrna attended and graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1962. She received her degree in elementary education from Northern Montana College.
While attending graduate school in California, she met and married Keith Reinhart and was blessed with two children, Troy and Shawna.
Myrna touched many lives throughout her teaching career at St. Gerard, Blessed Trinity, Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, and Fort Shaw. Myrna loved the community of Fort Shaw and always considered it her home.
In 1989, Myrna began a lifelong battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that she fought with faith and grit until the time of her death. She participated in two separate clinical trials which led to advances in the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Myrna is survived by her children, Troy Reinhart and Shawna (Jack) Stuckman; grandchildren, Brianne Benson, Justice Mael, Courtney Reinhart, Levi Mael, and Keaton Stuckman; great-granddaughters, Paislee and Kennedy; sisters, Yvette Zimdars and Maryls Creasman; brother, Mike Stafne; and brother-in-law, Richard Zimdars. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, her faithful dog, Indy, as well as countless friends and former students.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Curly Creasman and Keith Reinhart; and niece, Karla Zimdars.
Memorials can be made in Myrna's name to the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 4 to May 6, 2020