Nanc Annette Northcutt Kerkes
Great Falls - On the afternoon of Monday, May 18, 2020, a pure heart and soul, Nanc Kerkes passed away in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 69. She was born in Washington, DC at Bolling AFB on January 4, 1951, to George and Annette Northcutt. As a child of an Airforce family she was able to travel the world with her family and talked about it with such love. Her father retired in San Antonio, Texas and that is where she finished her high school and college education.
In 1976, Nanc traveled to Montana from Texas and never left the state she loved. She soon met the man of her dreams, fell in love, and married Randy at the Methodist Church in Sand Coulee, MT on November 4, 1978. They were soon blessed with 3 beautiful sons, Brandon, Joseph, and Hunter.
Nanc was a highly creative person who worked for many years in the advertising business and finally retired as a Title 1 Teacher at Centerville. She enjoyed the pleasures of photography, especially shooting flowers, wildlife and beautiful Montana scenery while traveling throughout the state. She loved the Lord, all animals, playing pinochle with friends, family celebrations, and anything to do with crafts. Nanc and her daughter-in-law, Rachael enjoyed hosting the Holiday Happenings annual craft show, which always became an enjoyable family event. She cherished the times spent with her grandkids, Ilah, Mollie, Mason, Aleah, and Grady.
Nanc is survived by her husband, Randy; brothers, George, Jim (Marion) and Chris Northcutt; three sons, Brandon (Rachael), Joseph (Kori), and Hunter (friend, Nikki) Kerkes. Nanc loved all her large extended family, too numerous to mention, but they know who they are.
Nanc chose cremation, and at a later date her ashes will be spread at the family cabin on Rogers Pass and near Tracy to blow in the wind towards the town she loved. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family chose to have a private celebration of her life.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020