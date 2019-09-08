|
Nancy Carroll Shell Tuss
Great Falls - Nancy Carroll Shell Tuss, 89, of Great Falls, passed away in her home on September 1, 2019 from congestive heart failure.
Nancy was born in Pocahontas, Virginia on December 2, 1929, to Harry and Nannie Sue Shell and the family moved to Great Falls in 1944. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1947, and attended one year at Northwest Christian University in Eugene, Oregon.
Upon returning to Great Falls, Nancy began working at Littles Lanes where she met Albert Tuss while keeping score for his bowling team. They married on June 16, 1956, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Black Eagle. Nancy had a career at the Great Falls Tribune for 33 years in the Advertising Department and retired in 1992.
An avid bowler, Nancy won many local, state, and regional tournaments, and she also enjoyed playing cards. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Her family was her focus and the true joy in her life. She loved to cook, and many family gatherings, including the traditional lamb barbeques, were hosted at her home.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; father and mother, Harry and Nannie Sue Shell; brother, Jack Shell; and sister, Betty Brundage.
She is survived by her four daughters, Lorinda (Gene) Bollwitt of Missoula, MT, Paula Tuss Harpole of Great Falls, Janet (Gary) Kolstad of Houston, TX, and Tracy (Rex) Rigor of Sand Coulee, MT; four grandchildren, Rachel (Rich) Eneim, Lauren Beck, Jenna Beck, and Tanner Rigor; and 3 great grandchildren, Luke Eneim, Lydia Eneim, and Matthew Eneim.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with urn placement at Mount Olivet Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Benefis Peace Hospice or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019