Nancy Carroll Tuss
Great Falls - Nancy Carroll Shell Tuss, 89, of Great Falls, passed away in her home on September 1, 2019, from congestive heart failure.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; father and mother, Harry and Nannie Sue Shell; brother, Jack Shell; and sister, Betty Brundage.
She is survived by her four daughters, Lorinda (Gene) Bollwitt of Missoula, MT, Paula Tuss Harpole of Great Falls, Janet (Gary) Kolstad of Houston, TX, and Tracy (Rex) Rigor of Sand Coulee, MT.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with urn placement at Mount Olivet Cemetary, followed by a luncheon at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Benefis Peace Hospice or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019