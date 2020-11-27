Nancy Deshner
Great Falls - Nancy Deshner passed away of complications of Parkinson's on November 24, 2020 at a local care facility to be with our Lord and Savior.
Nancy was born in Great Falls, Montana on January 19, 1943. She was the youngest of seven children and therefore was "spoiled rotten" (per her siblings). She met her husband in Great Falls and they remained married for 55 years. From their union they were blessed with five sons. She was a homemaker and a part time bus driver while her kids were still young. As they grew up, she earned her GED and went on to get her Associates degree. She then went on to have a good career as an Administrative Assistant as Paris Gibson Square. She enjoyed making ceramics and had won several awards at the Montana State Fair, including best of show. She enjoyed playing pool, cards, and watching sports. Her favorite team was the Greenbay Packers and she was always befuddled that one of her sons was a Cowboys fan.
She is survived by her sons, David Jr., Duke (Chris), Doug (Joni Dee), Bill (Christine), Duane (Tammy); four siblings; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a great list of other family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her Husband David Deshner; her brothers Gordon and Charlie; and her daughter Delores.
For those that knew Nancy, she was the epitome of "dynamite comes in small packages." From being in a body cast for months as a child to raising five rowdy boys, she always found a way to get things done and never shied away from asking our Lord and Savior for help. Per her wishes, we do not just mourn her passing but celebrate her reunion with her husband and her new residency in Heaven.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com