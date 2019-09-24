Resources
Nancy Goetz (89) died peaceably, with her family attending, at the home of her daughter in Missoula on September 19, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Winnebago County, WI on April 24, 1930, the daughter of Jerome Joseph and Irene Anna (nee Brueske) Dembowski. She married Orvis A. Goetz on December 31, 1949 in Webster, South Dakota. She lived in Great Falls, Montana for the next 68 years.

Nancy was a poised and polished lady. She was meticulous by nature which contributed to her being an excellent seamstress and miniature artist. While in her 60's she could fire a racquetball into the lower opposite corner of the court with laser beam precision. She loved to read and to learn and became more open minded as she grew older. She was excited to attend a book festival, belonging to a book club and joining a new gym when death interrupted her life.

She is survived by her three children, Scott Goetz, Cathryn (Kit) Jackson, and Mark Goetz, 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Her family expresses their appreciation to Dr. Brice Addison and staff for their intimate and compassionate care.

On behalf of Nancy, her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to her neighbors and friends. Nancy was keenly aware and highly appreciative of the benefits she received from their remarkable generosity of spirit and deeds for those many years.

An event celebrating her life will be announced in the near future.
