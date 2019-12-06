|
Nancy Irene Wilson Ramberg Bickel
Heaven gained another beautiful angel on November 22,2019.
She fought a long, hard, painful battle trying to beat Myelodysplatic Syndrome (Pre-Leukemia). Unfortunately, after 5yrs, the cancer returned to full leukemia.
Nancy (58) was born in Great Falls on a bright and sunny morning to Robert V. Wilson and Frances L. Rae becoming the 6th child of 7.
She was raised in Cascade and Lincoln, Montana. Nancy grew up surrounded by her brothers hence her strong desire to face any challenge and her Tom-Boy attributes.
She attended school in Cascade, Lincoln, Augusta and Great Falls Montana. Nancy was a guard on the Lincoln basketball teams ("A" and "B" squads) playing in the first string both games back to back. They fought long and hard which Lincoln finally brought home the one and only state win. Unfortunately, the trophy burned up in the school fire.
She loved the outdoors and was always doing something. She loved her gardens/flowers and it broke her heart when she got cancer, she had to give them up due to mold spores in the soil. And most of all she LOVED her family and friends!
Nancy married Harold Bickel and to this union 3 amazing children were born. Together they helped "Grammom" and "Granpop" run Mom's Drive Inn for many years. Later Harold and Nancy parted ways and Nancy went on to work at Lambkin's, Wheel Inn, Bootlegger and High Country Beef Jerky Plant. (How she became a hooker and a stripper hahahaha)
She than decided to move to Helena mt. She worked several jobs before becoming a leasing agent for Eagles Manor. "How hard can this be" she said. Lots of hard work and determination she stuck with it and eventually became a licensed property manager for Project Management which became the BEST job she ever had. It was a very stressful, demanding job but she loved it and was so good at it too!!
Nancy was preceded in death by her love of her life of 24yrs, Thomas Ramberg; Mother in law, Margaret Keller and Jean Bickel; Father in law, Lester Bickel; Parents, Rober V. Wilson and Frances L. Wilson; 2 brothers, John and Steve Wilson; 2 sisters, Ann Smock and Cathy Wilson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nancy is survived by her 3 children, Beth(Chris) Rolfe and Grandkids, Josh, Aj, Caleb, and Wade Rolfe all of Helena Mt; Jennifer Bickel and all the relatives of Lincoln Mt; and Brandon (Jessica Aikin-Wolfe) of Columbia Falls Mt; 2 brothers, Walter(Eddie) Wilson of Vaughn Mt and Jesse Wilson of Lincoln Mt; Betty Wilson of Great Falls Mt; Uncles, Walter(Kathy) Wilson of Simms Mt; Don(Doris) Wilson of Libby Mt; Rich(Gail) Wilson of Great Falls Mt; Best Friends, Lola(John) Calhoun of Kalispell Mt and Connie Sluder of Helena Mt and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Special Message request from Nancy: "I want to give a special "Thank You" with all my heart to Mr. and Mrs. Alan(Nancy) Nicholson and their entire family as well as the whole office crew new and old for their continued love and support and staying with me throughout my battle with cancer from the beginning to the end. I am forever grateful to you all!!" Also, to Jill (Bill) Frisbee Thank you for looking after and being there for my baby girl Jennifer and being so flexible and understanding through my fight to live!!
Also Special thanks to Dr. Weiner and Nurse Emily Burton as well as the whole St. Peters Cancer Center nurses and staff as well as all the nurses in Spokane (Tracie, Mike, Fiona etc). You have a tough job but your love and support carried me more than you'll ever know!!
To all my family and friends who prayed so hard for me and my family, we love you so much and thank you for all the love and support!!
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Blackfoot Valley Bible Church, 2001 MT-200, Lincoln, MT 59639. A potluck reception will follow the service in the downstairs of the church. Flowers: Please call Teresa G's Flower Shop in Lincoln Mt (406)594-4823. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Nancy.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019