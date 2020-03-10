|
|
Nancy Jo Fischer
Great Falls - Nancy Jo Fischer, 52, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from complications of renal cancer. There are no adjectives to describe the courage, strength, and determination with which she fought the battle that she would eventually succumb to.
A Viewing will be held at St. Ann's Cathedral on Thursday, March 12th at 5:00 PM followed by a Vigil Service with Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day at St. Ann's Cathedral on Friday, March 13th at Noon with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 4, 1967 to Darrold and Marilyn (Paulson) Geist Chroninger, Nancy was raised in the Minneapolis/Grand Forks area, attending Grand Forks Central High School. Her happiest childhood memories were those spent on her grandparent's farm in ND, which nurtured her love of nature, animals, and hard work. She loved horses, especially Dash, who she shared with her daughter. Nancy always had an intense passion for flower gardening. Looking forward to the promise of each spring and the fresh canvas it gave her to express her love by the flowers she painted/planted.
On August 18, 2001 she married Sam Fischer at St. Michaels Church in Grand Forks, ND remaining together for over 18 wonderful years. Sam and Nancy enjoyed camping (and the experience of searching for the perfect spot), golf, football, Nascar, and lazy Sunday drives. Every Saturday night was a special night of pizza and Star Trek. Upon learning that she was expecting their daughter Savannah, Nancy decided to start her own cleaning service so that she could manage her schedule in a way to always be the one to raise their daughter, not relying on any kind of daycare services. There were many a day she could be seen with a mop and bucket in one hand and her daughter Savannah in the other.
Nancy was involved with every aspect of Savannah's life, whether it be school, sports, hobbies and interests, developing a strong bond between mother and daughter. At all of Savannah's sporting events, Nancy seemed to have the loudest voice, with the words "go Sprout" carrying out over all the others. They had special activities that they did together, including skiing, ice skating, garage sales and movie nights. She made sure to schedule special "girl's day out", getting their hair and nails done, going shopping, etc. When Savannah was invited to prom, Nancy made sure everything was perfect, assisting with every detail to ensure everything was perfect for her daughter.
Nancy's mantra for life was to live as a participant, not a spectator. Something she spent every day of her life putting into action. She took part in literally everything. If others around her enjoyed something, she also wanted to participate because she saw the happiness it brought them. Always on the go, Nancy was the first person to react to anything going on around her, the first person to offer her help to others, the first person to raise her hand, make the effort, or give the support. She had a large presence in her church where she also was the first person to offer support to anyone who needed it.
During their marriage, Nancy and Sam lived in Grand Forks, ND, Casper, WY and Great Falls, MT. While in Grand Forks Nancy earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies from the University of North Dakota, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1996. She held several positions throughout her life, including being self-employed with her cleaning service, retail marketing associate, general manager of a janitorial company, senior bank teller, waitress, and she was also co-owner of MGM Property Management Specialists with her husband Sam.
Nancy was a voice for the voiceless. She worked as a certified crisis worker for adult abuse and rape victims, and a program director for the developmentally disabled. She also assisted with Forty Days for Life where she quickly rose to the position of Director. Nancy saw beauty where others normally didn't, her beauty brought out the beauty in others where it normally wasn't. In the midst of the application process for Casa-Can, she was diagnosed with cancer.
The sum of a person's life can be measured by the people who measure themselves by you. Nancy touched so many people in her lifetime that her memory is immeasurable.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Sam; mother, Marilyn (Dave) Chroninger, Iola, WI; stepmother, Marie Geist, Amery, WI; daughter, Savannah, Great Falls; sister, Liza Steinmetz, Iola, WI; brother, Christian Geist, Dubuque, IA; other survivors, Neal Fischer, Samantha Coleman, Amara Fischer; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Those who have preceded Nancy in death include her father, Darrold Geist and her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass offered for Nancy at your local Roman Catholic parish or St. Ann's in Great Falls at 715 3rd Ave N 59401.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020