Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Nancy Rechlin Obituary
Great Falls - Nancy Rechlin passed away at Peace Hospice December 11, 2019 with her longtime friend and partner Laurence Howard at her bed side. No services will be held.

Nancy was born on December 22, 1950. She attended college at University of Montana in Missoula. In 1972 Nancy married Robert (Bob) Rechlin. Robert started up Amazing Toys on Central Ave which was as unique as Robert was. Nancy and Robert were together for 34 years. Robert passed away from Cancer in 2006 with Nancy by his side.

Nancy worked at Central Bank of Montana. Here she became close friends with a group of co-workers who to this day still get together to have dinner and stay caught up on each other's lives. Nancy also worked for Cascade County as a clerk and really enjoyed the work she did there. Nancy loved her pets and leaves behind Kitty who is grieving like the rest of us!

After Robert passed Nancy reconnected with an old college friend, Laurence Howard; they were together for 19 years. They were more than friends, Nancy and Laurence were soul mates.

At her request Nancy will be cremated and a private service will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019
