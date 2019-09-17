|
|
Nancy Willson
Havre - Nancy Rae Willson, 80, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Havre, Montana of natural causes. Her funeral service will be 4:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Benton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations in Nancy's name can be made to the Havre Animal Shelter or to a . Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Nancy's online memorial page at www.bentonfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for her family.
Nancy was born to Jack and Maxine (Graham) Wright on April 22, 1939 in Fort Benton, MT and raised in Loma, MT. Nancy married Kenneth H. Willson on June 13, 1957. The couple was blessed with three children. They later divorced.
Nancy was a farm wife most of her adult life, where she put her excellent cooking skills to use. After moving to Havre in 1971, she ran the Phillips 66 oil bulk plant while Kenny farmed in Hogeland. She later worked for Albertson's until she retired.
Nancy had a big heart for any 4-legged animal and couldn't resist giving them a helping hand. She was born with the "gift-of-gab" and could "talk the ears off a donkey". Nancy shared her good sense of humor with her children, which was often tested as they grew up.
Nancy was preceded in death by daughter, Pam Willson Vukasin; brothers, Clint and Don Wright; both parents; and ex-husband.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Stella Jean) Willson of Havre, MT and Steve (Jackie) Willson of Stacy MN; grandchildren, Meagan (AJ) Larson of Harris, MN, Colby (Ashlyn) Willson of North Branch, MN and Alyssa (Trevor) Solomon of Havre, MT; great-grandchildren, Elliana and Avaree Larson of Harris, MN and Nakula Solomon of Havre, MT; sister, Debbie Gibbons, of Missoula, MT; sisters-in-law, Kathy Wright of Fort Benton, MT and Sharon Wright of Lake Stevens, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019