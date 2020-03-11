Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Nathan E. Lewis

Nathan E. Lewis Obituary
Nathan E. Lewis

Great Falls - Nathan Lewis, 45, of Great Falls passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, March 15th at 1:00 PM at the Family Living Center at the Montana ExpoPark.

Born November 18, 1974 in Clearlake Highlands, CA, Nathan was raised by his parents, Tracy Derbyshire and Carol Knechtges. The family moved to Great Falls where Nathan graduated from Great Falls High. He married Pamela Quick on February 12, 2002 in Coeur d'Alene, ID, remaining together until his untimely death.

Nathan and family lived in Great Falls, where he held various service jobs and worked for the City of Great Falls. He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, fixing up vehicles and many hands-on activities, but mostly spending time with his family. In fact, his family was his passion, especially time spent with his daughters, Madi, Haily, Mercedez and his son, Riely.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Pam; son, Riely Lewis and daughters, Madison Lewis, Haily Lewis and Mercedez Lewis, all of Great Falls; sisters, Stephanie Derbyshire of Great Falls and Gabrielle Lewis of Napa, CA; brothers, Jessie Lewis and Jimmy Derbyshire of Great Falls; grandmother, Frances Lewis of Kalispell, MT.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Oceanna Quick, Storm Moore, Charlie and Chloe Wood, Trinity Lewis, Lexi and Adalynn Lentz, little Jesse Lewis as well as many others who adored him, plus aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nathan was preceded in death by Tracy Derbyshire, Don Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Carl and Dolores Knechtges and Michael Derbyshire.

To share condolences with the family and/or help contribute to funeral expenses please go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
