Newel Kay Alcorn
Great Falls - Newel Kay Alcorn, 74, (Nute) passed away at his home in Great Falls on Saturday, March 23, 2019, of natural causes.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schneider Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Newel was born Feb. 8, 1945 in Harlem Mt., to Clark and Evelyn Alcorn. He served in the US Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Newel is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janamay Krass.
He is survived by sister Cleone Curtis and LaNae Glenna; a brother, David Alcorn and daughter Cassandra.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019