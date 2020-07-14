Nicholas Cetto
Great Falls - Nicholas "Nick" Eugene Cetto, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on July 12, 2020. A private family service will be held, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
He was born to Florence Johnson and Ernest Carl Cetto on March 7, 1937, in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Nick grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He graduated from Lead High School in 1955. In 1956, he was married to Joan Hill until her passing in 1988. They had two sons, Tim and Todd.
He received a B.A. in Mathematics from Black Hills State College in 1960, and a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics from Arizona State University in 1964. He had special training in Computer Science from Penn State University and the University of Oklahoma. He taught mathematics at both Great Falls High School and Charles M. Russell High School. He was Great Falls Public Schools Supervisor of Technology for twenty five years before retiring in 1993. In 1980, he lectured on microcomputers use in education for the United States Department of Education in Greece, Pakistan, and India.
In 1993, he married Patricia Schmautz Lewis. They enjoyed traveling and golfing during their retirement years. Nick was a member of the Spearfish, South Dakota, JC's, Great Falls Lions Club, Great Falls Elks Club and was active in the First Congregational Church of Great Falls. He was the UCC Board Member for the FISH program which is a Christian organization that distributes emergency food supplies to those in need. He enjoyed all sports and actively participated in racquetball, bowling and golf.
Nick was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; second wife, Patricia; his mother and father; and brothers, Ernest and Jerry.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Eugene Cetto of Wenatchee, Washington and Todd Scott Cetto of Bellevue, Nebraska; stepsons, Trek Alan Thompson of Power, Montana and Trey Lee Thompson of Heidelberg, Germany; sister, Cynthia Kay Cetto of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Nicholas Cetto, Lynsie Cetto, MicKynsie Cetto Sutton, Trevin Thompson, Colton Wagner, Christopher Cook, Lauren Cook, and Leonie; and great-grandchildren.
