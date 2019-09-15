Services
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 543-4190
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
great falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Obresley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Charles Obresley


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Charles Obresley Obituary
Nicholas Charles Obresley

Missoula - Nicholas Charles Obresley, 76 of Missoula, passed away Sunday Morning, September 8 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born March 19, 1943 at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls MT to Gladys M. Foss and Joseph N. Obresley. As a young man he lived with his family on the Missouri river in Cascade MT. He attended Paris Gibson Middle School and went on to graduate from Great Falls High in 1960. Soon after High school he enlisted in the US Navy where he served his country in Vietnam as a member of the Amphibious Force on the USS Eldorado. He received medals for combat including an armed forces expeditionary medal.

Later in life you could find him tending bar at different establishments throughout Montana. As the son of a prominent bar owner in Great Falls he picked up the trade as a young man. He had a true love for people and would gladly listen to your problems never mentioning his own. After retirement, he relocated to Missoula to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He loved taking them on rides in his classic cars or his convertible thunderbird. Nothing made him happier than seeing them smile. He was a great friend, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Gladys and Joseph Obresley and his two brothers David and Gerald. He is survived by his four sons Joseph, Jason, Jeffrey, Jerad and his daughter Janese and their spouses as well as multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews and numerous people that were touched by his life.

A viewing will be held in Garden City Funeral Homes Chapel from 12:30-2:30 PM on Monday, September 16th. A Funeral service in his honor is scheduled for Monday, September 16th at 3:00 PM at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. On Tuesday, September 17th at 12 noon another service will be held in Great Falls at Highland Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now