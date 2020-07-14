1/1
Nicholas Eugene "Nick" Petersen
Nicholas "Nick" Eugene Petersen

Great Falls - Our hearts are forever broken as we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, father and friend, Nicholas Eugene Petersen, 42, of Great Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

A sweet and loving child, Nick was born May 11, 1978 in Whitefish, MT. and was adopted by Benjamin and Merdys (Schwecke) Petersen of Great Falls. Nick grew up in Great Falls where he attended school, graduating from CMR in 1996. He went on to attend MSU Great Falls for two years, with the idea of becoming a teacher. He worked in retail sales during his life, and was a Head Start instructor for a time.

Nick loved the outdoors, spending every summer and three-day-weekends for over twenty years, on the Yak River with his family at his Uncle Rich's property, camping and fishing. He made many special memories fishing and sapphire and garnet hunting with his grandfather, Eugene Schwecke, and then teaching his boys how to fish, float and camp. His two sons were his greatest joy!

Survivors include his parents, Ben and Mert Petersen; sons, Isiah Preston and Zack Petersen; sister, Aura Lee (George) Solley; nieces, BreAnna Solley and Courtney Metcalf; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private ceremony at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nick's name to the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
