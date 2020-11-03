Nina L. Lawhon
Great Falls - Nina (Tosten) Lawhon, 78, of Great Falls, left this world on October 30, 2020, at Peace Hospice surrounded by family.
Nina was born November 28, 1941, to Carl and Juanita Tosten in Great Falls. Nina enjoyed being a mother to her four children from a previous marriage and a wife to Jack Lawhon whom she married in 1984. They were together for 30 years. During that time they would snowbird in Arizona. Nina considered that time the "best years" of her life.
She is best known for her laugh, humor, and great cooking. No one left Nina's home hungry. If they did, it was their own fault. She was an amazing crafter in many different mediums. There was almost nothing she couldn't do or fix. She always said, "There are worse things than being alone." and "No one gets out of here alive."
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Tosten; and husband, Jack Lawhon. She is survived by siblings, Shirley Rochat and Sandy Bresnahan-Gurnsey; children, Robyn (John) Zuniga, Brenda Kukay, Becky Kukay, Doug (Gayle) Kukay, and acquired son, Troy Garten; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.
There are no services planned. Cremation has taken place. Please make any donations to Peace Hospice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.