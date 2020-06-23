Noah Davis

Noah DavisFort Benton - Noah "Dave" Davis, 100 of Geraldine, Montana died on June 19, 2020 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT.Noah was born in Britton, OK on April 30 1920. He spent his younger years working on a family farm with his four older sisters. After graduating from high school in 1938 he drove a truck with his brother-in-law from Oklahoma City to Chicago. He continued to drive truck, but worked for a company that delivered dynamite for the use of drilling for oil.In 1942 he enlisted in the military. He trained to be a mechanic, but ended up being a medic as that is where there was a need. He served 43 months in the service during WWII, 18 of those were in the South Pacific. After Noah was back on the mainland he was stationed at the East Base (currently Malmstrom) where he met Nancy Nicol who was working as a lab technician at the base. Nancy was a 1937 graduate of Geraldine High School. They were married in OK in 1946.After a brief stay in OK and the birth of James they moved to Montana. Noah helped his father-in-law at the MacCallum and Nicol General Store in Geraldine. During this time he was working on the current farm house and soon began is livelihood of farming in 1948. Up until 2018 Noah lived on the farm, then he moved to Front Range Assisted Living in Fort Benton where he made a new home and made new friends and renewed old ones.Noah was a 68 year member of the Masons, a 55 year member of the Shrine, and a 50 year plus member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where he served the state as Worthy Grand Patron, a 52 year member of the Scottish Rite and the Royal Order of Jesters.Noah was an avid sports fan. Baseball was one of his favorites. While in Geraldine a team was formed by other farmers and they played games on Sundays against other small communities in the area. He was a Chicago Cub and St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was an Oklahoman through and through as he hardly missed an Oklahoma Sooner football game.He and Nancy were married for 65 years before Nancy passed away in 2011. They raised four children. James (Cori) of Phoenix, AZ, twin sons Charles (Karen) of Geraldine, Michael who was killed in an automobile accident in 1969, and a daughter Sarah Novak of Ten Sleep, WY. A smile came to his face and his heart warmed when he was with his grandchildren. He has 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.Graveside services will take place at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls on Monday June 29 at 11:00AM. A viewing will be at Benton Funeral Home in Fort Benton on Sunday, June 28 from 1PM to 5PM. Noah's wishes were that any donations on his behalf be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, 1304 13th Street S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Noah's online memorial page to leave a message of condolence for his family.