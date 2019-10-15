Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah L. Zimmerman

Noah L. Zimmerman Obituary
Noah L. Zimmerman

Power - Noah L. Zimmerman, 35, of Power, Montana passed away surrounded by family and friends on October 10, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.

He and his family have lived on the Fairfield Bench for the past two years.

Noah was born on April 6, 1984, in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania to Noah and Ella (Stauffer) Zimmerman. He enjoyed working with his hands as a carpenter and enjoyed his framing job at Riverside Cabins. He loved being in the mountains and playing with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Zeiset Zimmerman; daughters, Katrina Danae and Heidi Brooke; and two sons, Dekoda Javon and Colton Wyatt. Noah is also survived by his parents, Noah and Ella; five brothers, Harold (Vera Jane) Zimmerman, Nelson (Lucile) Zimmerman, Wayne (Esther Mae) Zimmerman, Mark (Lucy) Zimmerman, and Jason (Marlene) Zimmerman; four sisters, Marian (Leon) Martin, Louella (Leroy) Zeiset, Velma (Luke) Zimmerman, and Joanna (Norman) Reiff; numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Noah was preceded in death by a brother, Nevin; one niece; and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church in Fairfield.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
