Nora Lukin
Browning - Nora was born to Brian and Ida (Johnson) Connolly September 12, 1919 in Browning, Montana. She passed on April 22, 2020 at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana.
Nora was the oldest enrolled member of the Blackfeet Nation and the only surviving Original Allottee of this tribe. She turned 100 years young in September 2019. The family celebrated her well-lived life Saturday, September 14 2019 at the Stick Game Arbor in Browning, Montana.
Nora has lived her life on the Blackfeet Reservation; except for schooling in Bismark, North Dakota and Lawrence, Kansas. She has traveled extensively; having visited 24 countries and writing travelogues of most of her trips. She hiked to the top of Chief Mountain on the Blackfeet Reservation at age 62 and ten years later scaled Ayers Rock in the outback of Australia. While her travels were not as extensive in her later years, she still loved exploring the back roads of Montana.
She cast her first ballot in 1940 for Franklin Delano Roosevelt; the only US President to serve for more than two terms. Nora has not missed an election since then and continued to be a strong supporter of the Democratic Party principles throughout her life. She has maintained family and local history records and has been interviewed for a number of history projects.
Nora was the self-employed owner of the TeePee Café and Fabric Store.
Later, she owned and operated the Blackfeet Trading Post, selling the Blackfeet Trading Post at the age of 75. She also owned farm land that she managed herself. She loved to sew; making mostly patchwork quilts and various items for the local Christmas Bazaars. She was also a member and supporter of local 4-H and rodeo. In her later years, she enjoyed watching grand and great grandchildren compete.
Nora is survived by her daughters; Francy M Loring, Mary Lynn Lukin, and Helen Ann Stiner, as well as a sister Ruby Horn and a brother Bud Connelly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Peter Lukin, and her son, Charles Albert Lukin.
A mass was held on April 25th at Little Flower Parish in Browning with Burial following in the Willow Creek Cemetery. Because of Covid 19 restrictions public service will be held at later date. Memorials may be made to the De Lasalle School, the Blackfeet 4-h program or Pikuni Youth Rodeo.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020