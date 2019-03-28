|
|
Norman Lepow
Valier - Norman Lepow, 85, of Valier, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be held today, Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home followed by Burial with full Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Born Mark Norman Lepow on March 20, 1934 in Newark, NJ to Irving and Estelle Wilson Lepow, Norman was raised in Union, NJ and graduated from the local high school in 1952. He continued his education at Temple University. He spent time in the U.S. Navy, worked as an alarm system designer, holds two patents with the U.S. government and was a vice president of the alarm company. He worked in California for 25 years, before relocating to Montana for the last 20 years of his life. Norman obtained a Federal Firearms License, was a MT certified gun instructor and a member of the Single Action Shooting Society. He served as a reserve Deputy Sheriff with Pondera County.
Norman met Marci Addis in New Jersey. They married in California, having 15 wonderful years together. He enjoyed guns, cowboy action shooting, ATV's and horses.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marci; daughters, Stephanie (Louie) Samaras, Pam (Paul) Gathis, Michelle (Bill) McKinley; son, Frank Buck; four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Those who have preceded him in death include his parents and brother, Arthur Lepow.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019