Norman Nichelson
Great Falls - Norman "Nick" Nichelson, 77, of Great Falls passed away on February 28, 2019.
Norman was born on July 25, 1941 to Adolph Nichelson and Eleanor Smolsky in East Meadow, NY.
He graduated Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, NY in 1959 and joined the Navy that same year. After many years, and being stationed in Pensacola FL and in Philippines, on board the USS Independence in Sicily, Naples Italy, Rota Spain, and then to Fallon, NV. Norman retired in 1983.
Norman worked as an Air Traffic Specialist for FAA and retired May of 2005, but that never stopped him from hanging on to his many hobbies. He was an expert marksmanship (Navy) and enjoyed reloading, shooting, and traveling whenever he found time to do so. He also was a member of Elks in Great Falls and was a member of the Fleet Reserve. He was known for flying tourists back and forth from Puerto Rico and Saint Thomas while stationed for the Navy, since he had his private pilot's license.
Norman married Mary "Beth" Elizabeth and had two children. They later divorced in 1982.
After sometime, Norman was united in marriage on May 19, 2007 with Susan Weigel Gaspar. The two had many great adventures and cherished every moment they spent together. The two made the best of the years they had together, especially with their sweet German Shepard, Storm.
Norman is survived by his wife, Susan Weigel Gaspar; daughter Erika Lynn Nichelson of Woodstock, MD; son Norman Nichelson of Orange Park, FL; stepdaughters Jennifer Griffith Moran (Bob) of Herndon, VA, and Abby Gaspar Blaquiere of Laurel, MT; stepson Adam Gaspar (Melissa) of Great Falls; brothers Adolph Finn (Linda) of Seneca, SC and Joseph (Carol) of Kennesaw, GA; 3 grandchildren and 7 step-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren; 3 cousins; 4 nieces; and special companion, Storm.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be left with the Great Falls Rescue Mission, Maclean Animal Shelter, and the Grace Home Veterans Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019