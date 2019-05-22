|
Norman R. Fugle
Cut Bank - Norman Roy Fugle, 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Norman was born on January 29, 1937 in Cut Bank to Donald and Eva (DeZort) Fugle. He grew up on the family farm North of Cut Bank which brought him to love the farm life. Norman attended the Meadowlark School until the 8th grade. He finished high school at Cut Bank High School graduating in 1955. Norman worked various jobs as a teenager along with helping on the family farm. He later farmed his own ground which included haying, one of his favorite times of the year. Norman met the love of his life, Connie Skierka, and they married in April of 1961. From this union were 2 sons, John and Gordon. Norman was drafted into the Army in July of 1961 and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged in April of 1963 and returned to Cut Bank to live. He worked for several oilfield business companies before starting his own successful business, Norman Fugle Welding Oilfield Construction LLC, that is currently still in operation. Norman loved his farming and cutting hayfield, his numerous animals, shooting gophers, and most of all, driving around in his pickup to pass the time by.
He leaves behind a very special friend, Terri Hillius, whom he loved dearly and talked of her often. He loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends and wanted them all to know that he will miss them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Fugle; parents, Donald and Eva Fugle; infant brother, Milo Fugle; brothers, Donald "Jay" Fugle and Melvin Fugle; sister, Shirley Halvorson; nephew, Donnie Halvorson; and brother-in-law, George Quenzer.
He is survived by sons, John (Angie) Fugle and Gordon (Malena) Fugle; grandchildren, Michael (Meghan) Fugle, Kandyce (Dace) Tough, and Dean "Ty" Fugle; great grandchildren, Ryker Fugle, Renley Fugle, and Raegann Tough.
A private burial has taken place. Condolences can be made to Norman's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019