Norris A. Bjork
Great Falls - Norris Alva Bjork, 97, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Norris was born on October 10, 1922, the second youngest of 12 children on a homestead near Bole, Montana, a town no longer in existence, near Choteau. He attended rural elementary schools and attended high school in Simms. During World War II, he served in the Naval Armed Guard. He was a radioman aboard liberty ships in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Pacific. During the Korean War, he was called back to duty by the Naval Reserve where he served in Guam and Japan. He worked for the Montana Power Company and Northwestern Energy for 44 years before retiring in 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Terry (partner, Jan) and Todd (Charlene) Bjork; daughter, Peggy Jo (Ron) Benton; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Great Falls - Norris Alva Bjork, 97, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Norris was born on October 10, 1922, the second youngest of 12 children on a homestead near Bole, Montana, a town no longer in existence, near Choteau. He attended rural elementary schools and attended high school in Simms. During World War II, he served in the Naval Armed Guard. He was a radioman aboard liberty ships in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Pacific. During the Korean War, he was called back to duty by the Naval Reserve where he served in Guam and Japan. He worked for the Montana Power Company and Northwestern Energy for 44 years before retiring in 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Terry (partner, Jan) and Todd (Charlene) Bjork; daughter, Peggy Jo (Ron) Benton; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.