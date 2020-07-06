Olaf "Ole" Mathew Stimac Sr.
Great Falls - Ole Stimac Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his family who loved him beyond measure.
Ole was born to Mitchell and Stella Julien Stimac in Devils Lake, North Dakota on January 16, 1935. As a baby, the family moved to a farm close to his Julien (Sogge) grandparents near Edmore. After World War II, the family moved to Great Falls. His life-long interest in motorcycles was sparked in his youth, and he fixed and built numerous bikes during his lifetime. He had many mentors in his early working days whose shared knowledge set him up for a lifetime of success. As a career, he traveled the state as a journeyman steamfitter. In particular, he helped build the power plants in Colstrip and found many new friends there, to the point that he jokingly claimed Colstrip as "my" hometown.
Those who didn't know him through his work, as a skilled craftsman, may have known him for his singing and playing guitar and bass in local bands on the weekend and with the St. Luke's Catholic Church music group on Sundays for many years. Music was one of the many gifts he shared not only with the world, but also those lucky enough to gather around the campfire with him at the cabin.
His greatest life decision was marrying Marie Anne Winterrowd on his 19th birthday. He shared the next 66 years hand in hand with her by his side. She was his light and love. They have eight children, and as his family grew with the children's marriages and the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he would often muse out loud that he was the luckiest man on earth. It wasn't just his children he loved dearly, but also his nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. He loved unconditionally. He, like Saint Francis, also loved animals, especially his family pets.
Ole and Marie were committed to social justice for all people worldwide. They were volunteers with the St. Jude Conference of St. Martin de Porres Charity working to help those in the city and county who had nowhere to turn for food, housing assistance, and willing hearts to listen. They also traveled to El Salvador with a group from St. Luke's, not just to work with the poor, but to bring their stories back to the people of Montana, to be a witness to injustice and inequality.
Ole was a 65 year member of the UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 139 and then Local 41, as well as a member of the Montana Musicians Union. He believed in the rights and dignity of workers. He inspired his children and many apprentices through the years to learn the importance of a job well done.
Olaf Stimac Sr. is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Cheryl (Wayne) Helmbrecht, Lonie, Olaf Jr. (Julie), Jack (Jean), Ted (Candic), Max (Jaymie), Jay (Tim Searcy), and Krystal; grandchildren, Anthony Zeigler, Steven (Desi) Blake, Matthew, Mark (Carrie), Theodore (Reena McCarty), Dana Bastian, James, Ariel, John (Hailey), Brittany, Isabella, Brian (Jennifer) Helmbrecht, April (Kirk) Fife, Shawn (Kaely), and Kelly (Shane) Alcock; eighteen beautiful, great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Lois); sister-in-law, Penny; and brother-in-law, Sam Winterrowd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Stella; brother, Tony; sister, Sonya Domitrovich; and granddaughter, Olivia Marie.
A vigil service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
For everyone's safety masks are required. One will be provided if necessary, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. For those unable to attend, the services will be live streamed on Facebook at the time of the service. (Facebook page: Holy Spirit Parish).
Memorials can be made to St. Martin de Porres Charity, (PO Box 143, Great Falls, MT, 59403).
