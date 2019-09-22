Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1326 1st Avenue North
Olav John Taule


1920 - 2019
Olav John Taule Obituary
Olav John Taule

Great Falls - Retired Anaconda Company worker Olav "Ole" J. Taule, 99 years of age, passed away from natural causes Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, at a local hospital.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (1326 1st Avenue North) with a burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Ole was born on May 9, 1920. He was the oldest of three children to parents, John and Malina Taule. Ole was the older brother to his sister, Berget Morbeck of Spokane, WA, and a brother to Melvin Taule of Fort Shaw. Both siblings are now deceased.

Ole went to college in Missouri where he met Marie Limbach. They were married in Henley, Missouri on November 12, 1942. Marie passed away on June 22, 2007.

He was active at golf, bowling, and was a member of the Scandinavian Fraternity, and later, the Sons of Norway.

Ole is survived by his son, James (Connie) Taule; grandsons, Corey (Nichole) Taule, Shawn Bubnash; granddaughter, Carrie (Greg) Slavens; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Marie; daughter, Karren Taule Bubnash; brother, Melvin Taule; sister, Berget Taule Morbeck; and parents, John and Malina Taule.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
