|
|
Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk
Great Falls - Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk, 86, of Great Falls passed away on July 15, 2019.
Ty was born on April 30, 1933, in Devil's Lake, ND. Ty worked as a bartender for most of her life. She loved bingo and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Mick Romanchuk; daughters, Barbara Stiffarm, Kathy Romanchuk, Rita Frith; sons, Jerry Romanchuk and Kim Frith; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ty was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Brown; son, Michael Romanchuk; daughter, Dee Frith; and sisters, Peg Lansden and Barb Freer.
There will be a memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchniderFunrealHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 19, 2019