Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk


1933 - 2019
Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk Obituary
Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk

Great Falls - Olivia "Ty" Romanchuk, 86, of Great Falls passed away on July 15, 2019.

Ty was born on April 30, 1933, in Devil's Lake, ND. Ty worked as a bartender for most of her life. She loved bingo and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Mick Romanchuk; daughters, Barbara Stiffarm, Kathy Romanchuk, Rita Frith; sons, Jerry Romanchuk and Kim Frith; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ty was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Brown; son, Michael Romanchuk; daughter, Dee Frith; and sisters, Peg Lansden and Barb Freer.

There will be a memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchniderFunrealHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 19, 2019
