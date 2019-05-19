|
Opal Bernice Guza
Great Falls - Opal & John - Together Again! Opal Bernice Frazier-Guza, 94, of Great Falls, passed away on May 14, 2019.
Opal was born on September 13, 1924, to Paul and Katherine Frazier in Great Falls, but was raised in Dutton, MT. and later attended and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1942.
She was married twice before and had a son, Philip Corbin. She then married John Guza on November 25, 1950. They were married for 52 years before his passing on November 30, 2003. Together they had two children, Judy Guza and Steven Guza.
Opal loved bingo and went several days and nights a week. She also enjoyed traveling to Washington to visit her only great grandchild, Jon.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Guza; granddaughter, Nikita Guza; grandson, Steven Guza (Meagan); great grandson, Jon Guza; half-sisters, Babe, Judy, and Bonnie; sister-in-law, Edith Guza; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and Bingo friends.
Opal is preceded in death by her father; mother; step-father, Sam Corr; sons, Philip and Steven; husband, John Guza; sister, Pauline Buckley; and half-brother Paul Frazier Jr.
At her request there will be no services. When you go to Bingo, think of Opal.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019