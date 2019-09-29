|
|
Orieona Stensrud
- - Orieona Stensrud passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 of natural causes. She was born March 18, 1996 in Seattle, WA to Christina Stensrud and raised in Black Eagle, MT by her grammy, Dianna Olson and papa, Robert Stensrud.
For all that knew Orieona she really did love life no matter how many obstacles she encountered along the way. Her smile would radiate a room when she entered, and it was known by many that her heart was huge and was always there for anyone that reached out to her for someone to listen or some friendly advice. There was an addictive way about her that touched the so many hearts when they met her and got to know her. Her impression on people was lasting. She was full of adventure involving truly anything that pertained to family and friends.
Her greatest love was that of her two children. Even through tough times she had a loving bond with her son that could never be broken. Their love for each other was concrete. Her precious baby girl was only a small infant, but in the way too short time together she adored her and looked down on her with so much love.
Services will be planned of a later date.
She is survived by her children Grayson Stensrud and Elyana Stensrud. Mother, Christina Stensrud-Gibson, Grandparents Dianna Olson Black Eagle, MT, Annette & Bill Byington, CA, sisters Tehyia Stensrud and Jasmyne Crawford and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by and now will join her papa Harry Olson and papa Robert Stensrud.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019